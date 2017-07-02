HURCON timelines change

The hurricane condition (HURCON) timeline recently changed at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, to become compliant with Air Force Manual 10-2504, which requires HURCON revision to match other services’ guidance and prevent confusion at joint bases in threat areas. Changes include when the levels will be implemented and the addition of HURCON 1C (caution). (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

