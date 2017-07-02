(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HURCON timelines change

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The hurricane condition (HURCON) timeline recently changed at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, to become compliant with Air Force Manual 10-2504, which requires HURCON revision to match other services’ guidance and prevent confusion at joint bases in threat areas. Changes include when the levels will be implemented and the addition of HURCON 1C (caution). (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 10:44
    Photo ID: 3152780
    VIRIN: 170207-F-KQ373-001
    Resolution: 1407x752
    Size: 228.93 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    #Hurricane
    #TeamShaw
    #HURCON
    #SafetyFirst

