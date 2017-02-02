(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BAMC Army Nurse Corps Birthday [Image 1 of 4]

    BAMC Army Nurse Corps Birthday

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Barbara Holcomb, chief of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, and the youngest Army nurse in attendance, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Garcia, cut the cake to celebrate the 116th birthday of the Army Nurse Corps Feb. 2 during a ceremony in the Brooke Army Medical Center auditorium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by James Camillocci /Released)

    BAMC celebrates Army Nurse Corps 116th birthday

