    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 11]

    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Maj. Randy Ready 

    1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    A M1 Assault Breacher Vehicle from the 10th Engineer Battlion fires an inert mine-clearing line-charge to breach an obstacle during a company’s Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia Feb. 4.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 17:06
    Photo ID: 3151089
    VIRIN: 170207-A-CY863-148
    Resolution: 3332x4370
    Size: 794.08 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 11], by MAJ Randy Ready, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    tank
    Bradley
    Fort Stewart
    CALFEX
    3ID
    U.S. Army
    ABV

