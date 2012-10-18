(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TEC Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    TEC Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2012

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    Tech. Sgt. Joseph Hunter, NCO of the year, Master Sgt. Jason Miller, senior NCO of the year, and David Barlow, civillian of the year, were recognized for their outstanding service in 2016 at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard file photo illustration)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2012
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 09:22
    Photo ID: 3150233
    VIRIN: 170208-Z-SM234-001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TEC Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Center’s 2016 outstanding Airmen reveal many accomplishments

    TAGS

    TEC
    Airmen of the year
    OAY
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT