Tech. Sgt. Joseph Hunter, NCO of the year, Master Sgt. Jason Miller, senior NCO of the year, and David Barlow, civillian of the year, were recognized for their outstanding service in 2016 at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard file photo illustration)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2012
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 09:22
|Photo ID:
|3150233
|VIRIN:
|170208-Z-SM234-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TEC Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Center’s 2016 outstanding Airmen reveal many accomplishments
LEAVE A COMMENT