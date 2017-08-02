Center’s 2016 outstanding Airmen reveal many accomplishments

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. -- The Commander of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center announced here Feb. 7 the organization's top NCO, senior NCO and civillian for 2016.



"It is my pleasure to announce Tech. Sgt. Joseph Hunter, Master Sgt. Jason Miller and Mr. Dave Barlow as our TEC 2016 annual award winners," said Col. Kevin Donovan, in an email. “They will go forward to compete at the Air National Guard Readiness Center level, where they will represent us well."



The TEC recognizes its top performers each year from its fulltime staff of more than 80 personnel from the regular Air Force, the Air Force Reserve Command, the Air National Guard and the federal civilian workforce.



The 2016 Outstanding Airmen of the Year are:



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Joseph Hunter is an enlisted professional military education instructor for the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Jason Miller is the Distance Learning superintendent and senior EPME instructor for the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford EPME Center.



Civilian of the Year: David Barlow is the graphics manager for the Professional Continuing Education Division, TEC TV.



“Please join me in congratulating our annual award winners and thanking them for their truly outstanding contributions to the TEC’s mission and the local community,” said Donovan.



For Hunter, officials pointed out that he helped construct 27 academic videos, which transformed 13 lessons and curriculum to a visual medium that generated nearly seven hours of Airman leadership school blended learning course content.

He helped develop the framework and created six modules, 22 lessons, 137 files and ensured Community College of the Air Force and Air Force Barnes Center for Enlisted Education compliance. He generated the syllabus, developed student policies, modernized graphic design and prepared the course for implementation. He additionally taught 170 hours of satellite ALS, educated 138 students and awarded 3,900 CCAF credit hours.



Hunter completed nine semester hours toward his master's degree in public administration with a 4.0 GPA. He is a Blackboard education technology subject matter expert and studied more than 200 pages of literature, researched 20 websites and developed training for six team members.



Hunter dedicated his personal time to the local library and spearheaded a prison book drive. He developed a team workout plan, provided air show support, aided in a $3,500 beautification project and orchestrated a community clean up.



For Miller, officials said that he led a seven-member team in redesigning 160 hours of Airman leadership school curriculum for asynchronous delivery, which reduced training costs by $5,000 per student and yielded a $210,000 annual savings. He oversaw the blended learning course development and converted 72 pages of curriculum to electronic form, as well as drove the initiative from inception to implementation within seven months. He briefed 22 base education and training managers on the new ALS and NCO academy courses and their enrollment.



Miller pioneered an eight hour professional writing course that mentored 31 Tennessee Airmen on supervisory communications and laid the groundwork for future courses.



Miller graduated Summa Cum Laude with his master’s degree in adult education and training with a 4.0 GPA. He was the Top III president, planned morale events, authored two NCOA and ALS position descriptions, and was a key member of the senior NCO induction ceremony coordination team. He also coached youth basketball and spearheaded two campus 5K fun runs.



For Barlow, officials said that he created the 2017 Black Engineer of the Year Award video that was showcased by the Chief of the National Guard Bureau during the Stars and Stripes conference in Washington. He also directed both the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the Director of the Air National Guard Order of the Sword ceremonies, which saved more than $10,000 in audio-visual equipment rental.



Barlow directed more than 200 hours of NGB directorate live training broadcasts to 174 Air National Guard sites. He was a key member of the International NCO Enlisted Leadership Development Seminar planning team, where he helped design posters, t-shirts, banners, ID cards and the ceremonial coin. He also led the NGB’s reorganization and communication initiatives broadcast, which provided command instructions to 90 wings.



Barlow created the videos and still photo slideshows for five retirement ceremonies. He attended operational security certification programs and completed eight hours of Microsoft training. He was active in his community, including his weekly Sunday school guidance for 22 second graders as well as his 24 hours of audio visual support for a church musical and 12 hours at fundraising events.



Quarterly awardees receive recognition at the following commander's call as well as an award plaque and other accolades.

