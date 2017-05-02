(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 205]

    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    02.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170205-N-OS569-276

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2017) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Gladiators of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the Sustainment Phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 00:42
    Photo ID: 3149645
    VIRIN: 170205-N-OS569-276
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 205], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy
    CVN 69
    Ike
    Sailor
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USS Dwight D.Eisenhower

