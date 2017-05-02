170205-N-OS569-276



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2017) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Gladiators of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the Sustainment Phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3149645 VIRIN: 170205-N-OS569-276 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.34 MB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 205], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.