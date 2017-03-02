(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VSW Exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    VSW Exercise

    PERTH, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Rolston 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Service members assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 recover an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) after it completed its mission in Perth, Australia, Feb. 3, 2017. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which is the primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Rolston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 20:06
    Photo ID: 3148981
    VIRIN: 170203-N-CN059-0043
    Resolution: 3897x2713
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PERTH, ACT, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VSW Exercise [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Daniel Rolston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

