    Thunderbirds perform flyover at Super Bowl LI [Image 2 of 2]

    Thunderbirds perform flyover at Super Bowl LI

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz 

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”

    The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform the flyover of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, Feb. 5, 2017. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 16:40
    Photo ID: 3148721
    VIRIN: 170205-F-HA566-052
    Resolution: 4538x3025
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform flyover at Super Bowl LI [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Christopher Boitz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Thunderbirds perform flyover at Super Bowl LI
    Thunderbirds perform flyover at Super Bowl LI

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Texas
    Air Force
    Houston
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Boitz
    USAFADS
    Super Bowl LI

