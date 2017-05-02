The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform the flyover of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, Feb. 5, 2017. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 16:40
|Photo ID:
|3148721
|VIRIN:
|170205-F-HA566-052
|Resolution:
|4538x3025
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds perform flyover at Super Bowl LI [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Christopher Boitz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
