Coast Guard Supports Super Bowl 51 Security Efforts

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Smouse, a K-9 handler Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, readies his dog for sweeps at NRG Stadium in Houston, Jan. 30, 2017. The MSST stood alongside over 100 law enforcement agencies and their explosive detection dogs for the week leading up to the Super Bowl and game day to provide a safe experience for all patrons and fans. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

