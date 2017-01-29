(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Supports Super Bowl 51 Security Efforts [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard Supports Super Bowl 51 Security Efforts

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Smouse, a K-9 handler Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, readies his dog for sweeps at NRG Stadium in Houston, Jan. 30, 2017. The MSST stood alongside over 100 law enforcement agencies and their explosive detection dogs for the week leading up to the Super Bowl and game day to provide a safe experience for all patrons and fans. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:46
    Photo ID: 3148456
    VIRIN: 170129-G-CZ043-1009
    Resolution: 4744x4028
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Supports Super Bowl 51 Security Efforts [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    U.S.
    CG
    Maritime safety and security team
    Coast Guard
    k-9
    explosive detection
    PADET Texas
    MSST Houston
    super bowl 51
    nrg stadium
    sb51

