Task Force Southwest Marines enhance rapport-building skills

Marines with Task Force Southwest speak with an Afghan role player and an interpreter during a rapport-building exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 2, 2016. A team of about 30 Marines with the unit trained to enhance their communicative skillsets and build relationships with role players in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

