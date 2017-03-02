Brig. Gen. Robert D. Harter, deputy commanding general of the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) / commanding general of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), inspects the multi-national ammunition supply depot at Erbil, Iraq, on February 3, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
This work, Brig. Gen. Harter's visit [Image 1 of 13], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
