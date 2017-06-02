(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 1 of 26]

    Cutlass Express 2017

    GULF OF ADEN

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Price 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Mozambique Marines participate in a training scenario aboard the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) in support of Exercise Cutlass Express 2017 in the Gulf of Aden, Feb. 6, 2017. . Exercise Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 09:00
    Photo ID: 3147768
    VIRIN: 170206-N-FQ994-558
    Resolution: 4365x2905
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2017 [Image 1 of 26], by PO3 Robert Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Gulf of Aden
    Mozambique Marines
    #CutlassExpress
    VBSS roleplay
    USNS Patuxent (T-AO 210)

