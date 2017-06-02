Mozambique Marines participate in a training scenario aboard the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) in support of Exercise Cutlass Express 2017 in the Gulf of Aden, Feb. 6, 2017. . Exercise Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Price)

