    Rear Adm Carter Visits Sapporo Navy Snow Team [Image 1 of 2]

    Rear Adm Carter Visits Sapporo Navy Snow Team

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170206-N-OK605-005 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2017) U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Matthew J. Carter, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Japan, visits the Navy Misawa Sapporo Snow Festival Team at their sculpture. This is the 34th consecutive year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 19:10
    Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm Carter Visits Sapporo Navy Snow Team [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Misawa
    NAF
    Snow Festival

