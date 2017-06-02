Rear Adm. Carter Visits Sapporo Navy Snow Team

170206-N-OK605-005 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2017) U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Matthew J. Carter, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Japan, visits the Navy Misawa Sapporo Snow Festival Team at their sculpture. This is the 34th consecutive year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

