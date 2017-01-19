Exchange Rewards Military Students with $4,000 in Gift Cards for Academic Excellence

Dallas Lein, 11, of Grovetown, Ga., is presented with a $2,000 gift card at the Fort Gordon Exchange on Jan. 20, 2017, for winning first place in the Exchange's You Made the Grade Sweepstakes. Dallas was picked from nearly 400 students with a B average or higher who entered the sweepstakes. Two additional winners were awarded $1,500 and $500 gift cards.

