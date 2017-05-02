Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 16:34 Photo ID: 3144808 VIRIN: 170203-G-CA140-1002 Resolution: 1920x1440 Size: 837.99 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift surfboard found off Kaneohe Bay [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.