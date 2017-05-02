The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift surfboard found off Kaneohe Bay

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift, blue and white 10-foot surfboard found off Kaneohe Bay by buoy 21, Sunday.
|02.05.2017
|02.05.2017 16:34
|3144808
|170203-G-CA140-1002
|1920x1440
|837.99 KB
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|16
|0
|0
