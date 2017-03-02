(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SFTM-01 Flight Test [Image 3 of 3]

    SFTM-01 Flight Test

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Leah Garton 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Japan Ministry of Defense (MoD), and U.S. Navy sailors aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) successfully conducted a flight test Feb. 3 (Hawaii Standard Time), resulting in the first intercept of a ballistic missile target using the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA off the west coast of Hawaii. For more information visit https://www.mda.mil

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 16:08
    Photo ID: 3144203
    VIRIN: 170203-D-EW716-0001
    Resolution: 3264x4896
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFTM-01 Flight Test [Image 1 of 3], by Leah Garton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    aegis
    MDA
    Navy
    missile defense
    U.S. Navy
    USS John Paul Jones
    Japan Ministry of Defense
    SM-3
    BMDS
    John Paul Jones
    standard missile
    Aegis BMD
    SM-3 Block IIA

