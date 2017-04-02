(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD attends Japan MoD honor guard ceremony

    SD attends Japan MoD honor guard ceremony

    TOKYO, AICHI, JAPAN

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada during a pass and review at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD attends Japan MoD honor guard ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

