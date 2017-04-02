Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada during a pass and review at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 20:11
|Photo ID:
|3143460
|VIRIN:
|170204-D-SV709-0106
|Resolution:
|3375x2243
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, AICHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD attends Japan MoD honor guard ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT