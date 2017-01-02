Marines run through a plan of attack during Military Operations in Urban Terrain training aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., Feb. 2, 2017. Nearly 40 Marines with supporting personnel participated in the weeklong training that simulated hostile takeovers and how to overcome unexpected situations with small unit leadership. Squads of Marines took turns acting as enemy forces to create an increasingly realistic combat scenario for their counterparts. The Marines are assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 17:00 Photo ID: 3143211 VIRIN: 170201-M-AI083-009 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.18 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWSS-271 Engineer Co. clears MCOLF Atlantic’s MOUT town [Image 1 of 9], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.