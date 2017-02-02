(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF Goldfein addresses Commanders courses [Image 2 of 2]

    CSAF Goldfein addresses Commanders courses

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein addresses the Wing Commanders and Spouses courses as well as the Group Commander courses at the Eaker Center for Professional Development, Feb. 2, 2017. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 09:25
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Goldfein addresses Commanders courses [Image 1 of 2], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CSAF
    Maxwell AFB
    Gen David Goldfein
    Eaker Center

