Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein addresses the Wing Commanders and Spouses courses as well as the Group Commander courses at the Eaker Center for Professional Development, Feb. 2, 2017. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 09:25
|Photo ID:
|3142092
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-EX201-1025
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSAF Goldfein addresses Commanders courses [Image 1 of 2], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Goldfein invests in leadership development at Air University
LEAVE A COMMENT