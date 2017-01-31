Service members assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct surface checks in Perth, Australia, Feb. 1, 2017. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which is the primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Rolston)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 01:24
|Photo ID:
|3137338
|VIRIN:
|170201-N-CN059-0018
|Resolution:
|5798x3987
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PERTH, ACT, AU
This work, VSW Exercise [Image 1 of 18], by PO2 Daniel Rolston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
