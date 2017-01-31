South Carolina National Guard Soldiers and fire department/EMS rescuers with the S.C. Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) program, S.C. Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 (SC-TF1), perform rescue training aboard an UH-60L Black Hawk utility helicopter during “Patriot South 2017 Exercise” (Patriot South 17), a joint training-exercise focused on natural disaster-response and preparedness, Gulfport and Port Bienville Industrial Complex (PBIC), Mississippi, Jan. 31, 2017. Patriot South 17 is taking place at multiple locations across Mississippi, from January 23 through February 7, 2017, and it offers the National Guard and its local and federal partners a realistic-training opportunity to test response capabilities, procedures, and readiness through a simulated earthquake and Tsunami scenario “hitting the coastal areas of the state.” In preparation for future operations, South Carolina’s Headquarters and Headquarters and (-) Company A 2-151st Security and Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, deployed both its current HART-capable platforms, the UH-60L Black Hawk utility helicopter and its LUH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter--the latter being a recent addition to the HART program for South Carolina. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:47 Photo ID: 3137097 VIRIN: 170131-Z-II459-002 Resolution: 6742x4499 Size: 27.47 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot South Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 21], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.