(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    California National Guard hosts annual Airmen-Soldier of the Year Banquet. [Image 3 of 3]

    California National Guard hosts annual Airmen-Soldier of the Year Banquet.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Selected airmen and soldiers comprised from California National Guard military departments in the state of California are recognized for their superior performance while competing for the title of Airman-Solider of the year at the Outstanding Airmen-Solider of the Year banquet, held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel, CA. January 28, 2016. The banquet is a one night celebration that succeeds a two day senior leadership conference. Winners and nominees of the award ceremony are recognized as they walk across a large stage in front of a large audience of their peers, while being congratulated by the Adjutant General of the California Military Department Maj. Gen. David Baldwin, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Adjutant General, State Command Sergeant Major California National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. William Clark Jr., and Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air National Guard Command Chief Ronald C. Anderson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Nieko Carzis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:40
    Photo ID: 3137079
    VIRIN: 170128-Z-QY689-018
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard hosts annual Airmen-Soldier of the Year Banquet. [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    California National Guard hosts annual Airmen-Soldier of the Year Banquet.
    California National Guard hosts annual Airmen-Soldier of the Year Banquet.
    California National Guard hosts annual Airmen-Soldier of the Year Banquet.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    San Diego
    California Air National Guard
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    OAY
    CAANG
    Maj. Gen. David Baldwin
    Airman-Soldier or the year awards
    Command Sgt. Maj. William Clark Jr
    Command Chief Ronald C. Anderson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT