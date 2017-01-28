California National Guard hosts annual Airmen-Soldier of the Year Banquet.

Selected airmen and soldiers comprised from California National Guard military departments in the state of California are recognized for their superior performance while competing for the title of Airman-Solider of the year at the Outstanding Airmen-Solider of the Year banquet, held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel, CA. January 28, 2016. The banquet is a one night celebration that succeeds a two day senior leadership conference. Winners and nominees of the award ceremony are recognized as they walk across a large stage in front of a large audience of their peers, while being congratulated by the Adjutant General of the California Military Department Maj. Gen. David Baldwin, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Adjutant General, State Command Sergeant Major California National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. William Clark Jr., and Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air National Guard Command Chief Ronald C. Anderson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Nieko Carzis.)

