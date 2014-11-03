(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander Naval Forces visits Hawaii [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander Naval Forces visits Hawaii

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corwin Colbert 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    170131-N-QE566-003
    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 31, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Tom Rowden holds an all-hands call with officers and senior enlisted personnel, and the crew of William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), at Sharkey Theater Jan. 31. Rowden visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the Pacific Fleet Commander’s Conference and also took the opportunity to discuss the new Surface Force Strategy (SFS) with Hawaii-based commands. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin M. Colbert/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2014
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Naval Forces visits Hawaii [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

