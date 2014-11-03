Commander Naval Forces visits Hawaii

170131-N-QE566-003

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 31, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Tom Rowden holds an all-hands call with officers and senior enlisted personnel, and the crew of William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), at Sharkey Theater Jan. 31. Rowden visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the Pacific Fleet Commander’s Conference and also took the opportunity to discuss the new Surface Force Strategy (SFS) with Hawaii-based commands. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin M. Colbert/Released)

