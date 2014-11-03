170131-N-QE566-003
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 31, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Tom Rowden holds an all-hands call with officers and senior enlisted personnel, and the crew of William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), at Sharkey Theater Jan. 31. Rowden visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the Pacific Fleet Commander’s Conference and also took the opportunity to discuss the new Surface Force Strategy (SFS) with Hawaii-based commands. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin M. Colbert/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 18:11
|Photo ID:
|3136964
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-QE566-003
|Resolution:
|5671x4051
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander Naval Forces visits Hawaii [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT