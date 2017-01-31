(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAS Patuxent River holds SC/CS 17 Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    NAS Patuxent River holds SC/CS 17 Exercise

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Donna M Cipolloni 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (Feb. 1, 2017) - Navy law enforcement from Naval Air Station Patuxent River carry a simulated casualty out of a building during the Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield 17 (SC-CS17) emergency response exercise at NAS Patuxent River Feb. 1. SC-CS17 is an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Navy installations within the continental United States. The purpose of SC-CS17 is to ensure that the Navy is ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats at all times. Part of NAS Patuxent River’s exercise focused on cooperation between installation and local agencies when responding to an emergency on base.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 16:20
    Photo ID: 3136790
    VIRIN: 170131-N-OH551-082
    Resolution: 3944x2532
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Patuxent River holds SC/CS 17 Exercise [Image 1 of 3], by Donna M Cipolloni, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

