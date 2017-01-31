NAS Patuxent River holds SC/CS 17 Exercise

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (Feb. 1, 2017) - Navy law enforcement from Naval Air Station Patuxent River carry a simulated casualty out of a building during the Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield 17 (SC-CS17) emergency response exercise at NAS Patuxent River Feb. 1. SC-CS17 is an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Navy installations within the continental United States. The purpose of SC-CS17 is to ensure that the Navy is ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats at all times. Part of NAS Patuxent River’s exercise focused on cooperation between installation and local agencies when responding to an emergency on base.
01.31.2017
02.01.2017
|3136790
|170131-N-OH551-082
|3944x2532
|1.69 MB
PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|1
|0
|0
