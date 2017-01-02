(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Partners Colorado and Jordan explore military women’s evolving leadership roles

    CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.02.1970

    Photo by Lt. Col. Elena OBryan 

    Colorado National Guard

    The Colorado National Guard hosted soldiers and airmen from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and Royal Jordanian Air Force May 15-21, 2016, in Colorado, as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program. During the exchange, participants attended a roundtable May 20 at CONG Joint Force Headquarters, Centennial, Colo., to discuss the experience of women in the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Elena O’Bryan)

    Date Taken: 01.02.1970
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 15:22
    Location: CENTENNIAL, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partners Colorado and Jordan explore military women’s evolving leadership roles, by Lt. Col. Elena OBryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SPP

