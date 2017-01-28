Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal

Staff Sgt. Brad Miller, a public affairs non-commissioned officer with the U.S. Army Reserve's 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Reading, Pennsylvania, performs Jan. 28 with his band Divination. The show marked the last performance for the band. Miller and some of his bandmates are now in a new band, Whatever This Is. Miller has been performing since coming off of active duty in 1998.

Date Taken: 01.28.2017
Location: READING, PA, US
Hometown: WILLIAMSPORT, PA, US