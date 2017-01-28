(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal

    Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal

    READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Conrad 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    Staff Sgt. Brad Miller, a public affairs non-commissioned officer with the U.S. Army Reserve's 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Reading, Pennsylvania, performs Jan. 28 with his band Divination. The show marked the last performance for the band. Miller and some of his bandmates are now in a new band, Whatever This Is. Miller has been performing since coming off of active duty in 1998.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 12:17
    Photo ID: 3136122
    VIRIN: 170128-A-JH149-002
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: READING, PA, US 
    Hometown: WILLIAMSPORT, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal
    Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal

    Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Defense Information School
    DINFOS
    public affairs
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    Joint Base MDL
    326th MPAD
    SGT Russell Toof
    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

