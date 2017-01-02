(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Unified Trident 17 [Image 4 of 5]

    Exercise Unified Trident 17

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Morales 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    170201-N-CS953-007
    ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 1, 2016) Cmdr. Marc Davis, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), talks about Exercise Unified Trident 2017 with reporters in the ship’s wardroom. Unified Trident is a multilateral maritime exercise with the U.S. Navy, Royal Navy, Australian Royal Navy and French Marine Nationale to be a enhance mutual capabilities improve tactical proficiency and strengthen partnerships in ensuring the free flow of commerce and freedom of navigation within the 5th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 08:47
    Photo ID: 3135405
    VIRIN: 170201-N-CS953-007
    Resolution: 4920x3514
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Unified Trident 17 [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Navy
    USS Mahan
    Unified Trident
    Exercise Unified Trident

