ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 1, 2016) Cmdr. Marc Davis, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), talks about Exercise Unified Trident 2017 with reporters in the ship’s wardroom. Unified Trident is a multilateral maritime exercise with the U.S. Navy, Royal Navy, Australian Royal Navy and French Marine Nationale to be a enhance mutual capabilities improve tactical proficiency and strengthen partnerships in ensuring the free flow of commerce and freedom of navigation within the 5th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford)

Resolution: 4920x3514 Size: 1.52 MB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Unified Trident 17 [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.