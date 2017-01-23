Lisa Kuehnl, 436th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Center recreation specialist, gives an overview of available services, equipment and programs to first-term Airmen Jan. 23, 2017, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. This tour program began in December 2016, and is organized by Dawne Nickerson-Banez, 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community engagement chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 08:20
|Photo ID:
|3135375
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-BF612-1005
|Resolution:
|4842x3459
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FTAC Airmen tour Dover AFB [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
