    FTAC Airmen tour Dover AFB [Image 1 of 2]

    FTAC Airmen tour Dover AFB

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Lisa Kuehnl, 436th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Center recreation specialist, gives an overview of available services, equipment and programs to first-term Airmen Jan. 23, 2017, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. This tour program began in December 2016, and is organized by Dawne Nickerson-Banez, 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community engagement chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 08:20
    Photo ID: 3135375
    VIRIN: 170123-F-BF612-1005
    Resolution: 4842x3459
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTAC Airmen tour Dover AFB [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

