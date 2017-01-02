170201-N-SR567-055 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Feb. 1, 2017) Chief Operations Specialist Roberto Arroyo and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Dong Lee, from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), volunteer at Daecheon Middle School, to talk with local Busan students about life in the United States and to help teach English. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:51 Photo ID: 3135272 VIRIN: 170201-N-SR567-055 Resolution: 4896x3268 Size: 980.47 KB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Visit to Daecheon Middle School [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Wesley Breedlove, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.