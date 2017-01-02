(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Visit to Daecheon Middle School

    Visit to Daecheon Middle School

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Breedlove 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    170201-N-SR567-055 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Feb. 1, 2017) Chief Operations Specialist Roberto Arroyo and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Dong Lee, from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), volunteer at Daecheon Middle School, to talk with local Busan students about life in the United States and to help teach English. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:51
    Photo ID: 3135272
    VIRIN: 170201-N-SR567-055
    Resolution: 4896x3268
    Size: 980.47 KB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visit to Daecheon Middle School [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Wesley Breedlove, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    kids
    english
    middle school
    navy
    USN
    Republic of Korea
    CNFK
    Wesley J. Breedlove

