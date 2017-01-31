U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Steven Rappuhn, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator removes a pitot cover Jan. 31, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Pitot covers are used to ground and protect the pitot tubes – used as speedometers on aircraft – when the aircraft is not flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing celebrates a historic 25 years [Image 1 of 2], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
100th Air Refueling Wing celebrates a historic 25 years
