    100th Air Refueling Wing celebrates a historic 25 years [Image 1 of 2]

    100th Air Refueling Wing celebrates a historic 25 years

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Steven Rappuhn, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator removes a pitot cover Jan. 31, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Pitot covers are used to ground and protect the pitot tubes – used as speedometers on aircraft – when the aircraft is not flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:50
    Photo ID: 3135261
    VIRIN: 170131-F-WZ808-1015
    Resolution: 4752x3004
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing celebrates a historic 25 years [Image 1 of 2], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    25th anniversary
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group

