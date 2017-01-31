(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-2 CR conduct Validation Exercise

    2-2 CR conduct Validation Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Javon Spence 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    The 2nd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conducts an After Action Review during the Squadron’s Validation Exercise at the7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The exercise will prepare the Squadron for enhanced forward presence in 2017 and will ensure maneuver leaders at the troop level are capable of integrating combat multipliers organic to the Regiment and will enable the troops and squadron to execute a variety of tactical missions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Javon Spence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 05:25
    Photo ID: 3135189
    VIRIN: 170131-A-SY419-286
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 CR conduct Validation Exercise [Image 1 of 12], by PFC Javon Spence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

