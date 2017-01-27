(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Red Feather Campaign [Image 2 of 2]

    Misawa Red Feather Campaign

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Delcore 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    161227-N-EC644-007 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 27, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Wayne Swindell, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa’s Security Department, from Cameron, Okla., wears a Pikachu costume while accepting donations for Japan’s Red Feather Campaign at the Misawa Air Base AAFES Shoppette. Swindell, along with other Sailor and Airmen volunteers, collected more than $5,000 for Red Feather. Japan's Red Feather Campaign was created in 1947 and modeled after America's Community Chest Program whose purpose is to provide assistance to the less fortunate by eliciting good will from others.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 19:55
    Photo ID: 3134236
    VIRIN: 161227-N-EC644-007
    Resolution: 1181x886
    Size: 861.55 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: CAMERON, OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Red Feather Campaign [Image 1 of 2], by SCPO Ryan Delcore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Red Feather Campaign
    Misawa Red Feather Campaign

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Red Feather

