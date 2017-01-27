Misawa Red Feather Campaign

161227-N-EC644-007 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 27, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Wayne Swindell, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa’s Security Department, from Cameron, Okla., wears a Pikachu costume while accepting donations for Japan’s Red Feather Campaign at the Misawa Air Base AAFES Shoppette. Swindell, along with other Sailor and Airmen volunteers, collected more than $5,000 for Red Feather. Japan's Red Feather Campaign was created in 1947 and modeled after America's Community Chest Program whose purpose is to provide assistance to the less fortunate by eliciting good will from others.

