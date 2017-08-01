Senior Airman Nikole Steinhausen, an aircrew flight equipment technician from the 108th Wing, poses for a portrait with flight gear in her office, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 8, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 11:38 Photo ID: 3133038 VIRIN: 170108-Z-NI803-004 Resolution: 3557x3926 Size: 5.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Airman Nikole Steinhausen [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.