A U.S. Army M916 light equipment transporter truck prepares to be driven aboard the "Liberty Passion" during a mass vehicle retrograde at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, on Jan. 30, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 10:26
|Photo ID:
|3132859
|VIRIN:
|170131-A-BG398-039
|Resolution:
|5081x3387
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|SHUAIBA PORT, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shuaiba's Lineup [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT