A U.S. Army M916 light equipment transporter truck prepares to be driven aboard the "Liberty Passion" during a mass vehicle retrograde at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, on Jan. 30, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 10:26 Photo ID: 3132859 VIRIN: 170131-A-BG398-039 Resolution: 5081x3387 Size: 8.17 MB Location: SHUAIBA PORT, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shuaiba's Lineup [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.