(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Engineers provide convoy security.

    U.S. Army Engineers provide convoy security.

    IRAQ

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Sgt. Chandler Dockins from Company B, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division utilizes a M153 Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station II (CROWS II) to ensure convoy security near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 23, 2017. U.S. Army Engineers enable partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 05:52
    Photo ID: 3132476
    VIRIN: 170127-A-TV157-007
    Resolution: 3744x5616
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Engineers provide convoy security., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    resupply
    82nd Airborne Division
    advise and assist
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    CROWS II
    Falcon Brigade
    coalition
    Company B
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station
    TAA
    37th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    M153
    Filfayl
    Tactical assemby area

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT