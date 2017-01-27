U.S. Army Sgt. Chandler Dockins from Company B, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Falcon Brigade" 82nd Airborne Division utilizes a M153 Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station II (CROWS II) to ensure convoy security near Tactical Assembly Area Filfayl, Iraq, Jan. 23, 2017. U.S. Army Engineers enable partnered forces to defeat ISIL by providing support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 05:52
|Photo ID:
|3132476
|VIRIN:
|170127-A-TV157-007
|Resolution:
|3744x5616
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Engineers provide convoy security., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT