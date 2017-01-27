(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    9 RW/PA [Image 1 of 2]

    9 RW/PA

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Col. Larry Broadwell, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, speaks at a commander's call Jan. 27, 2017, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Broadwell spoke on the accomplishments of the last year and the direction that Beale will move in the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Airman Tristan Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 19:25
    Photo ID: 3130822
    VIRIN: 170127-F-ZH169-064
    Resolution: 3848x2480
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 RW/PA [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Beale

