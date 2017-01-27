(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Competition at Fort Shafter brings together Career Counselors from across the region [Image 1 of 4]

    Competition at Fort Shafter brings together Career Counselors from across the region

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Russell Dodson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    25th Infantry Division Career Counselor, Staff Sgt. Dustin Moon, appears before a board of six command career counselors on Jan. 26 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii as part of the 'Career Counselor of the Year' competition. The competition consists of the Army physical fitness test, written exam and a board appearance. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Dodson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:30
    Photo ID: 3130708
    VIRIN: 170126-A-NV268-684
    Resolution: 4632x3441
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competition at Fort Shafter brings together Career Counselors from across the region [Image 1 of 4], by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division
    APFT
    Army Physical Fitness Test
    Career Counselor of the Year
    #USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Eighth Army
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARPAC Reserves

    • LEAVE A COMMENT