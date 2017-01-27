25th Infantry Division Career Counselor, Staff Sgt. Dustin Moon, appears before a board of six command career counselors on Jan. 26 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii as part of the 'Career Counselor of the Year' competition. The competition consists of the Army physical fitness test, written exam and a board appearance. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Dodson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:30 Photo ID: 3130708 VIRIN: 170126-A-NV268-684 Resolution: 4632x3441 Size: 7.25 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Competition at Fort Shafter brings together Career Counselors from across the region [Image 1 of 4], by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.