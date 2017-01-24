Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 16:56 Photo ID: 3130647 VIRIN: 170124-A-QE256-126 Resolution: 3352x2234 Size: 1.27 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FAO program guest speaker on the U.S. and Latin America [Image 1 of 2], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.