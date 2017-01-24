A Soldier with the U.S. Southern Command patch observes the Joint Foreign Area Officer Conference at the Presidio of Monterey Jan. 24. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 16:56
|Photo ID:
|3130647
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-QE256-126
|Resolution:
|3352x2234
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FAO program guest speaker on the U.S. and Latin America [Image 1 of 2], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
FAO program guest speaker on the U.S. and Latin America
