Lt. Col. Shaun Stevens (front) and Capt. Nathan Hagen (far back), Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, provide a CPR demonstrations during a Health Fair in Comayagua, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2017. These engagements are part of JTF-Bravo's ongoing commitment to supporting the Honduran Ministry of Health and the local population.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:14 Photo ID: 3130624 VIRIN: 170127-O-VI420-035 Resolution: 1367x2048 Size: 348.46 KB Location: COMAYAGUA, HN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDEL participates in local Health Fair [Image 1 of 5], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.