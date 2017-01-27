(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MEDEL participates in local Health Fair [Image 1 of 5]

    MEDEL participates in local Health Fair

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Lt. Col. Shaun Stevens (front) and Capt. Nathan Hagen (far back), Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, provide a CPR demonstrations during a Health Fair in Comayagua, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2017. These engagements are part of JTF-Bravo's ongoing commitment to supporting the Honduran Ministry of Health and the local population.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3130624
    VIRIN: 170127-O-VI420-035
    Resolution: 1367x2048
    Size: 348.46 KB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEL participates in local Health Fair [Image 1 of 5], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    health services
    JTF-Bravo
    Partnership
    vertical
    Medical Element
    MEDEL
    SOUTHCOM MEDRETES

