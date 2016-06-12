(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Interagency and International Services program provides specialized services to public and private organizations around the world

    

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2016

    Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a great example of a capability-rich organization that provides a wide variety of services to other non-Department of Defense federal agencies, international organizations, foreign governments, tribal nations, and state and local governments. Through the Interagency and International Services (IIS) program, the Corps of Engineers offers assistance with managing natural resources such as land and water, environmental restoration and management, engineering and construction, relief and recovery, research and development, along with a host of other technical services (i.e., technical editing).

    Date Taken: 12.06.2016
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    
    

    

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Interagency
    Buffalo District
    Interagency and International Services

