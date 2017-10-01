M9 Combat Pistol Qualification

Soldier Staff Sgt. Haywood L. Manciel with the 527th Military Police Company, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, fires an M9 pistol at pop-up targets during a weapons qualification session on the Combat Pistol Qualification Course at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex in Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Georgios Moumoulidis/Released)



































