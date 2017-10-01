(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    M9 Combat Pistol Qualification

    

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Soldier Staff Sgt. Haywood L. Manciel with the 527th Military Police Company, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, fires an M9 pistol at pop-up targets during a weapons qualification session on the Combat Pistol Qualification Course at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex in Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Georgios Moumoulidis/Released)

















    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 05:07
    Photo ID: 3129593
    VIRIN: 170110-A-WP262-170
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M9 Combat Pistol Qualification [Image 1 of 2], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    
    

    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    Katterbach
    Bavaria
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    Ansbach
    Oberdachstetten
    7th ATC
    M9 Combat Pistol Qualification
    7th Army Tranining Command
    Oberdachstetten Range Complexe

