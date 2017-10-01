Soldier Staff Sgt. Haywood L. Manciel with the 527th Military Police Company, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, fires an M9 pistol at pop-up targets during a weapons qualification session on the Combat Pistol Qualification Course at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex in Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Georgios Moumoulidis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 05:07
|Photo ID:
|3129593
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-WP262-170
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M9 Combat Pistol Qualification [Image 1 of 2], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
