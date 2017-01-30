170130-N-OK605-087 SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Sailors from Misawa Airbase start sculpting an ice block at the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th consecutive year that the Navy has sent a team from Misawa, Japan to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 03:20
|Photo ID:
|3129530
|VIRIN:
|170130-N-OK605-087
|Resolution:
|5055x3756
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Sailors Commence Snow Sculpting For Sapporo Ice Festival [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Misawa Sailors Commence Snow Sculpting at 68th Sapporo Snow Festival
