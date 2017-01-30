(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Sailors Commence Snow Sculpting For Sapporo Ice Festival [Image 1 of 4]

    Misawa Sailors Commence Snow Sculpting For Sapporo Ice Festival

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170130-N-OK605-087 SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Sailors from Misawa Airbase start sculpting an ice block at the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th consecutive year that the Navy has sent a team from Misawa, Japan to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 03:20
    Photo ID: 3129530
    VIRIN: 170130-N-OK605-087
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Sailors Commence Snow Sculpting For Sapporo Ice Festival [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Misawa Sailors Commence Snow Sculpting at 68th Sapporo Snow Festival

    Misawa
    NAF
    Snow Festival

