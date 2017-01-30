Misawa Sailors Commence Snow Sculpting For Sapporo Ice Festival

170130-N-OK605-087 SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Sailors from Misawa Airbase start sculpting an ice block at the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th consecutive year that the Navy has sent a team from Misawa, Japan to participate in the festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

