Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 01:43 Photo ID: 3129430 VIRIN: 170130-A-BG398-002 Resolution: 1136x852 Size: 99.2 KB Location: AS SALIYAH, QA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Corporal Leads Team To Success [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.