Petty Officer 1st Class William Shuey works at Coast Guard Station Washington, D.C., to support radio communication during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. As the Coast Guard’s assistant communications leader during the inauguration, he kept the seagoing service in direct contact with other federal, state and local agencies throughout the event.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)
|01.20.2017
|01.29.2017 09:13
|3129117
|160120-G-LS819-1001
|7360x4240
|15.22 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, What's the frequency, Shuey? [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
What’s the frequency, Shuey? Third generation Coast Guardsman keeps communications afloat in the Mid-Atlantic
