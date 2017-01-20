(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What's the frequency, Shuey? [Image 2 of 2]

    What's the frequency, Shuey?

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Petty Officer 1st Class William Shuey works at Coast Guard Station Washington, D.C., to support radio communication during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. As the Coast Guard’s assistant communications leader during the inauguration, he kept the seagoing service in direct contact with other federal, state and local agencies throughout the event.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 09:13
    Photo ID: 3129117
    VIRIN: 160120-G-LS819-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4240
    Size: 15.22 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's the frequency, Shuey? [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    What's the frequency, Shuey?
    What's the frequency, Shuey?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    What’s the frequency, Shuey? Third generation Coast Guardsman keeps communications afloat in the Mid-Atlantic

    TAGS

    national security
    capital
    D.C.
    radio communications
    Station Washington
    Shuey
    Presidential Inauguaration 2017
    48th Presidential Inauguration
    Sector Maryland National-Capital Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT