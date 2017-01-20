What's the frequency, Shuey?

Petty Officer 1st Class William Shuey works at Coast Guard Station Washington, D.C., to support radio communication during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. As the Coast Guard’s assistant communications leader during the inauguration, he kept the seagoing service in direct contact with other federal, state and local agencies throughout the event.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

