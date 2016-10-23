(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Gator Galley Digital Art

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.23.2016

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Jesse Marquezmagallanes 

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    161023-N-XT039-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 23, 2016) Gator Galley is a digital piece, which was created for use on a culinary specialist video. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 17:52
    Photo ID: 3128762
    VIRIN: 161023-N-XT039-001
    Resolution: 2524x2687
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Gator Galley Digital Art, by SR Jesse Marquezmagallanes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group

