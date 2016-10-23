161023-N-XT039-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 23, 2016) Gator Galley is a digital piece, which was created for use on a culinary specialist video. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2016 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 17:52 Photo ID: 3128762 VIRIN: 161023-N-XT039-001 Resolution: 2524x2687 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Gator Galley Digital Art, by SR Jesse Marquezmagallanes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.