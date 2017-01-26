170126-A-GA303-009

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade and other supporting units prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster for a mass tactical Airborne jump for Operation Anvil in North Air Force Auxiliary Base, North, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2017. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade hosts Operation Anvil so jumpmasters can perform duties and jumpers can maintain currency for jump status. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Martin/Released)

