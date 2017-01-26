(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170126-A-GA303-009 [Image 12 of 20]

    170126-A-GA303-009

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Martin 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade and other supporting units prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster for a mass tactical Airborne jump for Operation Anvil in North Air Force Auxiliary Base, North, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2017. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade hosts Operation Anvil so jumpmasters can perform duties and jumpers can maintain currency for jump status. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Martin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 22:06
    Photo ID: 3127951
    VIRIN: 170126-A-GA303-009
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 804.61 KB
    Location: NORTH, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170126-A-GA303-009 [Image 1 of 20], by SPC Christopher Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    360th Civil Affairs Brigade
    C-17 Globemaster
    412th Civil Affairs Battalion
    USCAPOC
    Airborne Jump
    Mass Tac
    982nd Combat Camera (Airborne)
    T-11
    Operation Anvil
    Beaver Drop Zone
    Mass Tactical
    North Auxiliary Air Force Base
    450th Civil Affairs Battlion

