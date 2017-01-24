(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARC's Role in Quality Assurance [Image 1 of 6]

    USARC's Role in Quality Assurance

    GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Breckenkamp 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Capt. Tanny Retz discusses the U.S. Army Reserve Command's role in Quality Assurance Officer training at the 80th Training Command's first QAO course held at Grand Prairie, Texas, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 20:10
    Photo ID: 3127653
    VIRIN: 170124-A-UW781-059
    Resolution: 1192x1712
    Size: 600.32 KB
    Location: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US 
    Hometown: CHESTERFIELD, VA, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT LEE, VA, US
    Hometown: MUSTANG, OK, US
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARC's Role in Quality Assurance [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Elizabeth Breckenkamp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USARC's Role in Quality Assurance
    Attention to Detail
    Taking Notes
    Quality Assurance Officers Course
    By The Numbers
    Students Helping Each Other

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    80th Training Command Graduates Its First Quality Assurance Officers

    TAGS

    USARC
    Quality Assurance
    TRADOC
    Grand Prairie
    United States Army Reserve Command
    Glenda Schan
    Training and Doctrine Command
    80th Training Command
    accreditation
    94th Training Division
    800th Logistics Support Brigade
    100th Training Division
    102nd Training Division
    QAO
    Quality Assurance Officer
    Carmen Mousel
    Tanny Retz
    Einjel Uyehara
    Jeff Darlington
    Roy Ramey

