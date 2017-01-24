Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 20:10 Photo ID: 3127653 VIRIN: 170124-A-UW781-059 Resolution: 1192x1712 Size: 600.32 KB Location: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US Hometown: CHESTERFIELD, VA, US Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Hometown: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: FORT LEE, VA, US Hometown: MUSTANG, OK, US Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USARC's Role in Quality Assurance [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Elizabeth Breckenkamp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.