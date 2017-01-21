(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Entry control point training [Image 6 of 7]

    Entry control point training

    MCAGCC, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, conduct entry control point training during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 21, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:11
    Photo ID: 3126996
    VIRIN: 170121-M-QH615-043
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MCAGCC, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Entry control point training [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Entry control point training
    Entry control point training
    Entry control point training
    Entry control point training
    Entry control point training
    Entry control point training
    Entry control point training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    memorial
    "Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    USMC
    29 palms
    PAO
    public affairs
    combat camera
    Twentynine Palms"
    ComCam
    Training
    Hawaii Marines
    Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson
    29 stumps
    CACs
    two nine palms
    ITX 2-17
    Lance Cpl. Ruiz

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT