Community leaders gather at Joint MAC/MRC Breakfast

Retired Lt. Gen. Perry L. Wiggins, executive director of Governor’s Military Council and former 1st Infantry Division commanding general, speaks to a crowd of business, civil and military officials from the Flint Hills Region of Kansas during the Joint MAC/MRC Breakfast presented by Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Committee at Riley’s Conference Center, Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 26. Wiggins served as the commander of the “Big Red One” from 2008-2009 and returned to Kansas after retiring from the military. (Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

