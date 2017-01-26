Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170127-N-WF272-109 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 27, 2017) Capt. Jeffrey Ward, (center) commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), along with representatives of the ship’s Heritage Committee participate in a cake cutting ceremony following a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on the ship’s mess decks. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

