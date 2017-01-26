(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5]

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170127-N-WF272-109 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 27, 2017) Capt. Jeffrey Ward, (center) commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), along with representatives of the ship’s Heritage Committee participate in a cake cutting ceremony following a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on the ship’s mess decks. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    "Jr.
    LHD 6
    Martin Luther King"
    cake-cutting
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    celebration
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR

